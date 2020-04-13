Wyebrook Baptist Church in Elverson recently hosted the Awana and Teen Group Gran Prix Race.
The annual pine wood derby race at the church’s gym had many participants ranging in age from 6 to 60. Many family members competed one against another!
Each contestant is able to race their car three times down the aluminum track. Racer’s that win get a trophy for first, second or third place.
Car design is recognized part of the Gran Prix also. Children’s division and Teens/Adults division receive trophies as well for their unique vehicles.
Winners in Children’s Speed were first place Ava Dimateo, second place Josiah Peachey, third place Jacob Gregory and winners in Teens/Adult Speed were first place Jonathan Erdelyi, second place Bob Broomell and third place Tim Smith.
Design winners for children were first place Hannah Peachey, second place Serenity Mellott and third place Andrew Peachey. Design winners for adults/teens included first place Joe Bernard, second place Charlotte Bernard and third place Tim Smith.
It was a great night with many laughs and enjoyable memories for all in attendance. It could be for you and your family, too! Check us out on our new and improved web site at wyebrook.org.