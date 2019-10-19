A fall-related injury can jeopardize your independence. Find out what steps you can take to prevent falls, and improve your mobility, balance and coordination during a Fall Prevention Seminar at Keystone Villa at Douglassville on Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. in the Personal Care building.
Falls are the leading cause of injury among older adults. Stay safe this holiday season and into the New Year with a free fall risk and balance assessment, courtesy of Keystone Villa. Also, learn tips to help you remain physically active during the colder months.
Space is limited. RSVP required by Nov. 4; please call Ann Carr at 610-385-2030.