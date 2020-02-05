September
Aidan Gensure
The son of Lynn Longenecker and Joseph Gensure of Reading, his future plans are to attend college and major in the engineering field. A junior, he has been involved in the following club/activities at Schuylkill Valley High School: Literary Magazine Club, Mock Trial Club, Science Olympiad, Cross-Country, Track and Field, Leo Club and as an 8th Grade Outdoor Education Camp Counselor.
Aidan has been on the Principal’s list every quarter and he was 3rd for the 4x800 Meter Relay and 4th for the 4x400 Meter Relay at District lll Championship and All Division for the 4x400 Meter Relay (BCIAA All-Star). He received the Above and Beyond Mock Trial Award, the Senatorial Good Citizenship Award and the Spirit of English Award.
Jesulayomi Adeojo
The daughter of Sade and Nurudeen Adeojo of Leesport, her future plans are to go to a four year university majoring in English and Public Relations in hopes of becoming a college English professor. A senior, she has been involved in the following club/activities at Schuylkill Valley High School: National Honors Society, Student Ambassador, Student Council, Yearbook, World Affairs, Leo Club, Panthers-On-Parade, Chorus, Valley Voices and Concert Band. She has also been Editor-in Chief of Pantherette, Editor-in Chief of Literary Magazine, Captain of the Girls’ Basketball team, Outstanding Young Women Program, AP Scholar with Honor, Principal’s List every quarter and Student of the year 2018-2019.
October
Byron Searle
The son of Sharon and Brandie Searle of Mohrsville, his future plans are to attend a four year college majoring in biology or pre-law. A senior, he has been involved in the following club/activities at Schuylkill Valley High School: Soccer, Volleyball, Track and Field, Leo Club, Science Olympiad, Mock Trial, Chorus, Valley Voices, Panthers on Parade, 8th Grade Camp Counselor, National Honors Society and a Caron Foundation Ambassador.
Byron was awarded “Best Witness” two times in Mock Trial, he was a 2nd place finisher two times in Science Olympiad and he has been on the Principal’s list for 3 years.
Lily Dang
The daughter of Hong Ngo and Vinh Dang of Reading, her future plans are to earn a bachelor’s degree in biological science and art at a four year University then enter Rochester’s Medical Illustrator program. A junior, she has been involved in the following club/activities at Schuylkill Valley High School: Concert Band, Chorus, Literary Magizine Club and Art Club.
November
Daniel Koch
The son of Nicole and Darren Koch of Reading, his future plans are to attend either Bucknell University or Penn State University for a degree in electrical engineering. A junior, he has been involved in the following club/activities at Schuylkill Valley High School: Valley Voices, Academic Challenge, Mock Trial, Jazz, Pop and Marching Band, Fall Play, Robotics Club, Pantherette, Student Ambassador, Basketball and Track. He was a MEBC Tenor II and he received a Varsity letter in Track.
Michael Knowles
The son of Rosa Henne and Jason Knowles of Reading, his future plans are to attend a four year University for a bachelor’s in finance. A senior, he has been involved in the following club/activities at Schuylkill Valley High School: Football, Basketball, Track and Field, PYEA and SODAA and he has volunteered four years for the special Olympics, and three years for the Youth Football Camp.
Michael was first team all section 2 Wide Receiver and Defensive Back. Section 2 Receiver of the year, Second team All-County Wide Receiver. He broke the Schuylkill Valley School record for most receiving touchdowns in a season with 10.