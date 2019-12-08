Christmas on the Farm in Kutztown featured Pennsylvania Dutch folklife demonstrations, live animals, kid's activities, local folk artists and holiday shopping on Dec. 7.
Hosted by the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University, this free Christmas event featured hay rides, petting zoo, pigs that do tricks and, of course, a visit from Belsnickel, a crotchety, fur-clad Christmas gift-bringer figure from Pa. German folklore.
“Every year, I come out to talk to the kids to find out if they’ve been good or if they’ve been bad,” said Belsnickel. “If they’ve been very good, I have a piece of candy for them. If they’ve been bad, I get to use my switches, so it’s a form of behavior modification if you will. I will be back before Christmas if they haven’t really been so good.”
His favorite part of visiting the farm was the occasional moment when someone actually said “thank you” when he gave them a piece of candy.
When asked if the children may have been scared of him, Belsnickel turned to a boy nearby, Johney Johnson, and asked, “Are you scared of me?” getting a loud, “No!” and a smile in return.
“See, they’re not scared,” said Belsnickel. “I’ve got a bag full of candy and some sticks. Who’s not having fun?”
Belsnickel greeted children in the School House, handing out candy to the good boys and girls and taught them how to say Merry Christmas in Pa. Dutch, "Froher Grischdaag!"
David Kyle Johnson, professor of philosophy at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, brought his family out to Christmas on the Farm. He and his son Johney, 6, posed for a photo with Belsnickel.
“I’ve actually written a book on Christmas (“The Myths that Stole Christmas”) and there’s a chapter about the history of Santa Claus and Belsnickel is in it,” said Johnson.
The Johson family has been coming to Christmas on the Farm since 2009-10 after learning a little bit about this tradition and realized it was native and local.
“I’ve got a little bit of German blood in me and so we decided to check it out and it’s been fun every year,” said Johnson. “It’s just fun and campy and a little scary and there’s some history to it.”
Enjoying the chance to teach his son some local history, he said the opportunity to meet Belsnickel is fun.
“It’s a neat piece of history. When you understand where it comes from and what it’s doing and why it’s there, the precursors to it, and actually predates Santa Claus, it’s just an interesting connection,” said Johnson.
Event volunteer Kambria Carlson, a 2017 KU alumna, helped in the children’s tent at the cookie decorating station.
“Just seeing all of the kids and helping them have fun and trying to get them interested in the Heritage Center,” said Carlson.
Carslon has Pa. German roots. Her grandfather speaks Pa. German dialect while she speaks High German, which she learned while a KU student. She hopes visitors to the farm learn more about Pa. German traditions and keep those traditions going.
Lucy Muth of Kempton brought her granddaughters out to Christmas on the Farm for the first time. While the girls enjoyed eating their decorated holiday cookies, Muth said, “I want to expose them to Pa. Dutch culture and I think that the Heritage Center does good things.”
Muth said their explorations included hearing holiday tunes performed by Keith Brintzenhoff of Kutztown in the School House, visiting with the animals in the petting zoo and enjoying some good food to eat. The Old Time Plow Boys Club sold food and drinks out of the concession stand near the barn.
Christmas on the Farm also featured historical and cultural live demonstrations featuring hearth cooking, miniature painting and calligraphy. Terry Berger baked Pa. German sweets like ox tongue cookies. Visitors could also see the decorated Christmas tree and putz inside the farmhouse.
The Reading-Berks Guild of Craftsmen was on site to show visitors traditional crafts of the Pa. Germans. To help visitors get into the Christmas spirit with some holiday shopping, items for sale included stocking stuffers by Rachel Yoder Art and Ruth Williams, winter pantry canned goods by Ellen's Garden, and Yesteryear Collectables.