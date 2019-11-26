BOYERTOWN – Are you caring for a senior loved one? Let's talk about it! Chestnut Knoll Personal Care, Memory Care and At Home Services is pleased to invite the public to "Family Caregiver's Education and Support," on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 2-3 p.m. at the Boyertown Community Library, 24 N. Reading Avenue, Boyertown.
Bring your questions for an open form discussion facilitated by Chestnut Knoll's Assistant Executive Director and Certified Senior Advisor, Jodie Daniels. You’ll receive supportive insight and resourceful strategies that can help you provide better care for yourself, as well as your loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Jodie has personal and professional experience as a caregiver that gives her a unique understanding and perspective.
This event is free and open to the public; however, space is limited. Please RSVP by calling 610-473-8066.