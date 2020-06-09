Family flew in from all around the country to celebrate Ella McHenry’s 100th birthday at Zerbe Sisters retirement community in Narvon on June 5.
Dozens of people came out to visit Ella, including nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family. About 10 to 15 visited throughout the day, and another 25 people celebrated her birthday outside the front window of the home in the evening.
Michael McHenry, grandson of Ella, said there were three different times set up throughout the day to spread out the crowd. Michael was among the last group to visit, which included three other grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
“We used a telephone to talk to her through the glass. Some of her grandchildren she hadn’t seen in many years were in attendance,” said Michael. “She was overwhelmed with emotions when recognizing and talking with each of them, and other family members from behind the glass, crying multiple times. She repeatedly blew kisses and touched the glass mentioning she wanted to hug everyone.”
On behalf of the entire family and many friends, Michael shared birthday wishes to Ella.
“I would just like to wish her a wonderful 100th birthday and let her know that the minute we are allowed inside the home, she will be receiving much love and many visitors, and receiving hugs and kisses in person,” said Michael.
“I would also like to thank the staff at Zerbe Sisters for chipping in and making sure she had her lobster tail dinner, and their assistance in communications through the window with her and all the family members,” added Michael.
Ella was born June 5, 1920 in Philadelphia, a daughter of Dorothy (Sennett) Klein of Philadelphia, and Rudolph Klein, an immigrant from Austria. She was one of three children.
Her sister Dorothy has passed. Her brother Albert, age 95, was in attendance at the birthday celebration.
“Although the Spanish flu had some residual cases into 1920, most either died from it or had immunity, and neither her, nor her parents had any serious complications with that strain of H1-N1 to my knowledge,” said Michael.
She married Harry McHenry (1914-1999) of Philadelphia in 1940 and they had four sons. One died shortly after birth. Her oldest son died in 2018. Two still remain, one in Honey Brook and one in Linesville, PA.
Ella has 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 7 great, great-grandchildren spread all across the country.
“She was a good artist and wonderful singer. She was one of the first women to sing live on a Philadelphia television station in 1949,” said Michael.
Ella has been a resident of the Morgantown and Elverson area since 1976. Previously, she resided in Pheonixville and Philadelphia.
“Ella has always been loving and generous. She’s an excellent story teller and likes to read. Her past favorites were Reader’s Digest condensed books, and now enjoys Patterson mystery novels.”