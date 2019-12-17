The Farm Country Shindig continues with an evening of Bluegrass music on Jan. 4 at the Reinholds Fire Co. Banquet Hall along Route 897 in Reinholds featuring Danny Paisley and The Southern Grass.
Bob Paisley, the founder of The Southern Grass, passed away in 2004. Since then then his son, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass have made their own niche in the bluegrass world. They are a national and international touring band who has earned several IBMA nominations for Emerging Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year.
With Danny Paisley on guitar, The Southern Grass continues the family tradition by adding Danny’s son, Ryan, on mandolin, Bobby Lundy on bass and vocals, Mark Delaney (formerly with The Country Gentlemen) on banjo, T. J. Lundy on fiddle.
Danny Paisley and The Southern Grass play powerful and intense traditional bluegrass. Danny’s lead vocals have many prominent musicians, including Alison Krauss, considering him as one of their favorite singers. They will be playing at the Bill Monroe Bluegrass Festival and many other festivals this summer including Wind Gap.
Danny grew up listening to the music that his father played. He enjoyed hearing the sounds of classic bluegrass like Red Allen, Mac Martin, Bill Monroe, The Stanley Brothers as well as old time music and traditional country music. Once you hear Danny sing, it will come as no surprise that he lists George Jones and Vern Gosdin as major influences in his singing.
Appearing with Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass will be Chester Johnson & The Foggy Mountain Grass along with Scott Eager.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m. Food will be available by the Reinholds Fire Co. There are requested donations per person of $15 for adults with a lower cost of $10 for ages 13 to 17. Children under 12 are admitted free. The fire company is located at 138 W. Main Street, (Route 897) Reinholds, Pa. 17569. For more information call 610-573-0797.