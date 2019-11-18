On Saturday, Dec. 7, Farm Country Shindig will present The Lykens Valley Bluegrass Band for an evening of bluegrass music at the Reinholds Fire Company Banquet Hall. Appearing with the Lykens Valley Bluegrass Band will be Chester Johnson & The Foggy Mountain Grass along with Scott Eager.
There are requested donation amounts per person ($15) and a lower cost ($10) for teen age 13-17. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Doors open at 5pm and the music begins at 6pm. Food will be available by the Fire Company.
For more information, call (610) 573-0797. Reinholds Fire Company is located along Route 897 at 138 Main Street, Reinholds, Pa. 17569. Farm Country Shindig may also be found on Facebook.