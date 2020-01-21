On Saturday, Feb. 1, Farm Country Shindig will present an evening of Bluegrass Gospel Music featuring Summit Hill and Canaan’s Land Bluegrass at the Reinholds Fire Company Banquet Hall, located along Route 897 at 138 W. Main Street, Reinholds.
Summit Hill is a group of multi-talented experienced bluegrass musicians/singers.
Each band member has an average of over 20 years working with various bluegrass bands.
Ron McVey (from Strasburg) plays the old time bluegrass fiddle and sings some lead. He is following in the footsteps of his late grandfather. Ron loves to entertain and make people laugh and forget their troubles.
Tim Kilby (from Quarryville) sings baritone and plays guitar. He also plays dobro, bass fiddle and sings lead and bass. Tim appeared with High Ridge Mountain Boys & Stone Mountain Bluegrass.
Keith Kupp (from Adamstown) plays banjo and sings tenor.
Along with Summit Hill this evening will be Max Allison on the upright bass and Harold Tipton on mandolin.
Canaan’s Land Bluegrass is committed to providing top notch traditional bluegrass music with a sprinkling of new era sounds.
Dave Dulaney has played bluegrass and country music with bands for over 20 years. He plays guitar, mandolin and sings lead, tenor and baritone.
Steve Waldon plays banjo where he is always coming up with new and crazy licks to keep things fun. His banjo style has been influenced by Earl Scruggs, Don Reno and Eddie Adcock.
The newest member of the band is Tim Lyne who loves bluegrass and plays the upright bass and guitar. Tim has played with the Roots of Bluegrass and now he is with the other fine musicians in Canaan’s Land.
Come and make welcome Summit Hill and Canaan’s Land Bluegrass. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the music begins at 6 p.m. Food will be available by the Reinholds Fire Company.
There are requested donation amounts per person ($15 adult); for teens age 13-17 ($10) and free for children 12 and under. For more information, call 610-573-0797 or Facebook at Farm Country Shindig.