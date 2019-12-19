LANCASTER, PA – Faulkner Chevrolet joined local Lancaster County Police Departments and first responders in November to support the 2019 Beards for Brothers campaign. The campaign, started by Officer Bill Watt of West Hempfield Township, was looking for a unique approach to create a fundraiser and support all Brothers in Blue.
Each year Officers select a first responder or organization from the community who is currently battling cancer, or provides care to those battling cancer.
This year the Beards for Brothers campaign raised money for Retired Police Sergeant Harold E. Gainer, Jr., who retired after 25 years of service in East Hempfield Township. He also served two years in the United States Marine Corps, serving his Country with Distinction fighting in the Vietnam War. In January 2019, he was diagnosed with a form of Leukemia.
Andrew Etman, an EMT volunteer and Fire Fighter, was diagnosed over the summer with stage 4 diffused large B-cell non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.
Faulkner General Manager, Chad Berger, along with Finance Director, Brent Droege joined representatives from the departments in a group photo.
“We are honored to be able to partner in this year's Beards for Brothers campaign. Assisting Mr. Gainer, Jr. and Mr. Etman along with our local officers to support heroes within our community, we are delighted to be able to contribute to the campaign again this year and include the humbling and inspiring A Week Away nonprofit,” Berger said.
Along with Faulkner Chevrolet staff, Police Officers from Akron Borough, Columbia Borough, East Cocalico Township, East Hempfield Township, Elizabethtown Borough, Lititz Borough, Lancaster City, Lancaster County Park Rangers, Manheim Borough, Manor Township, Millersville University, New Holland Borough, Southern Regional, Strasburg Borough, West Hempfield Township, West Lampeter Township, and Quarryville Borough along with Volunteer Firefighters, EMS, and Dispatchers from Lancaster County joined to raise funds for Gainer, Jr., Etman, and for A Week Away, which assists families seven days of rest in terms of battling terminal illnesses.