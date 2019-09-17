Owning a small business can provide a great sense of accomplishment, pride and freedom. It also carries big responsibilities – and risk – for business owners and their families.
Given the day-to-day demands of running a small business, it can be easy for owners to overlook the importance of protecting the true engine of their business: themselves and their employees. No amount of marketing prowess, entrepreneurial spirit or "elbow grease" can make up for an untimely disability, the loss of a key employee or a lack of business continuation planning.
Using appropriate financial strategies to protect one's small business can help owners strengthen their bottom line and perhaps sleep a little better at night. After all, business owners have a vested interest in protecting their vital investment. Here are some options from Thrivent Financial to keep in mind.
Key employee solutions. Small business owners constantly face the challenge of recruiting and keeping good employees. This is especially true of small businesses where perhaps one or two employees have the knowledge and skills that would be extremely difficult to replace.
Financial tools exist to help protect businesses in this situation by offering tax savings for owners and rewarding employees who make the business what it is. These solutions include:
— Key person life insurance, which protects businesses from the potential financial impact of a key person's death.
— Deferred compensation or salary continuation, which provides a valuable benefit to a key employee without increasing that person's current income taxes and offers an incentive to stay with the small business.
— A split dollar plan, which allows the owner and his or her employee to work as a team to obtain the employee's life insurance coverage with the cash value from the insurance potentially growing on a tax-deferred basis so it can be used later by either the business or the employee.
— Disability income insurance offers important protection for employees in the case of illness or disability.
Business continuation and valuation. Having the right insurance in place can help small business owners transition their business to the next generation of ownership as well. For example, a buy-sell agreement identifies a buyer or potential buyer of a business and the conditions under which the sale will occur. This may help settle estates and provide an income stream to beneficiaries. It also helps establish a fair, reasonable price for the business and generates an acknowledged business value for federal estate purposes.
A qualified attorney can help a small business owner draw up a buy-sell agreement. Once in place, the agreement can be funded through several means, including an arrangement with life insurance or disability income buyout insurance on the owner.
Working with qualified professionals, including an attorney, tax professional and financial professional, can assist small business owners in determining and implementing the options most appropriate for their needs.
