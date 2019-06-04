Kutztown Community Library and Hamburg Public Library have added something new to their collections for patrons to check out this summer. It’s a kid-sized backpack filled for a family adventure at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary.
The book bag comes with a family pass, binoculars, a compass, wildlife coloring books, and an assortment of bird and field guides appropriate for elementary school-aged children. The informational books are full of color and detail various raptors, trees, and other wildlife that might be encountered on a trip to Hawk Mountain. Parents can study animal footprints with their kids or just flip through the lovely nature pictures. A family can put the backpack on hold and pick it up at the library on their way to visit Hawk Mountain.
Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is a world-renowned raptor migration lookout and has been in the forefront of raptor research since the mid-twentieth century. With the addition of these backpacks in the Kutztown and Hamburg libraries, the opportunity to visit will be available to more families. On a warm, summer day, pack a lunch and enjoy a pleasantly paced hike on clear trails to the North Lookout, one of the many sanctuary spots. Volunteers and staff are on hand at the Visitors Center to answer questions and provide more educational opportunities for children.
Funding for the contents of the backpacks was provided by the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and several generous neighbors. The project was spearheaded by Lucy Muth, who’s on the Board of Trustees at the Kutztown Community Library. The Board thanks Muth’s niece, Adrienne Gammons Kammer, who inspired the project, as well as all those who helped make it a reality.
Kutztown Community Library is located at 70 Bieber Alley, Kutztown, PA 19530 and can be reached at 610-683-5820.
Hamburg Public Library is located at 35 North Third Street, Hamburg, PA 19526 and can be reached at 610-562-2843.