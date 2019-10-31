UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP — A Schuylkill County man was identified Thursday, Oct. 31, through a fingerprint comparison as the driver killed in a fiery five-vehicle crash on Route 183 near Strausstown.
State police said Jarett W. Zuber, 36, of Wayne Township was speeding northbound on Route 183 Wednesday morning, Oct. 30, just south of the Northkill Creek in Upper Tulpehocken Township, approaching a downhill curve, when he veered into the opposite lane to try to pass vehicles in front of him.
Zuber lost control, his car striking the rear of the car in front of him before colliding head-on with an SUV, troopers said. Zuber was thrown from the car after it burst into flames and came to rest against a guide rail.
The column of smoke from the fire was visible to emergency responders heading to the scene from Bernville, a few miles south of the crash.
Berks County Deputy Coroner Terri Straka pronounced Zuber dead at the scene at 11:56 a.m.
Chief Deputy Coroner Jonn M. Hollenbach said Zuber, despite being thrown from the burning vehicle, was so badly burned that the coroner's office needed help from the county forensic services to make a positive identification.
Detective Sgt. Robert F. Johnson, director of the forensics lab, matched Zuber's fingerprints to those in a law enforcement database.
Zuber died of multiple injuries and his death was ruled accidental, Hollenbach said. No autopsy was ordered. It was the 40th traffic fatality recorded this year in Berks.
The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. and closed Route 183, a major route connecting Berks and Schuylkill counties, for about four hours between Summer Mountain Road in Jefferson Township and Spring Road just north of the crash scene.
Troopers from the Hamburg station provided the following account:
Zuber was northbound in the 7900 block approaching a downhill curve when his car crossed into the southbound lanes, as he tried to pass on a blind right curve. The car struck the rear of a northbound sedan.
The sedan was being driven by William D. Haas, 69, of West Lawn. Haas and his passenger, Mary G. Haas, 66, also of West Lawn, were wearing seat belts and suffered only minor injuries. They were not transported by ambulance.
Zuber's car continued northbound in the southbound lane and collided head-on with an SUV driven by Angel Dominguez Echevarria, 25, of Reading. Dominguez Echevarria and a passenger, William Dominguez Perez, 46, also of Reading, were wearing seat belts and were transported to Reading Hospital by Bethel Community Ambulance.
Domginuez Echevarria was in fair condition Thursday, Oct. 31, a hospital spokeswoman said. Dominguez Perez was not listed as a patient. Their injuries were not specified.
Debris from the collision struck a fourth vehicle, which was headed south and driven by Riley Carroll, 19, of Schuylkill Haven.
Zuber's car, which burst into flames on impact with the SUV, continued skidding northbound, striking a fifth vehicle, a box truck, before coming to rest against the east guide rail, consumed in flames.
The truck driver, John H. Weltmer, 65, and a passenger, Mortez Porter, 37, both of Harrisburg, were not injured.
Carroll, a sophomore mechanical engineering student at Penn State Berks, told the Reading Eagle on Wednesday, Oct. 30, that he was traveling south to the Spring Township campus when the series of crashes occurred in front of him.
He said the driver of the SUV in front of him did not have a chance to avoid the crash because Zuber's car was coming at him at a high speed.
"The next thing I saw was the collision with the silver SUV in front of me and then debris flying everywhere," he said. "I don't know how, but I managed to steer around the wreckage."