A fire in a malfunctioning sulphur scrubber at the Atlas Mineral & Chemicals plant in the Mertztown section of Longswamp Township tied up about 50 firefighters Monday afternoon, Feb. 17.
However, due to ongoing cooperation between plant managers and the fire company, the small fire in a malfunctioning device was confined to some siding and a roof line adjacent to a smoke stack, said Topton Fire Chief Jason Robinson.
Robinson said plant officials give local firefighters a tour of the plant at least every two years so they are familiar with areas that handle nontoxic and potentially toxic materials, and how they should be approached in the event of a fire or other emergency.
Robinson said the malfunction Feb. 17 happened in a part of the plant where nontoxic processes take place. The fire may have started in a scrubber or filter used to process sulphur for industrial uses.
“There was a small scrubber in a sulphur processor, so there was no danger to firefighters, and no evacuation was needed,” Robinson said.
Though there were no injuries or danger to the general public, Robinson said firefighters remained at the scene from the first call for help about 12:15 p.m. until they cleared the scene about 5:30 p.m.
Due to the nature of the call, Robinson said he asked for a decontamination unit from Lehigh County Public Safety Special Operations, an advanced life support unit that specializes in hazardous materials calls.
“They have a nice setup,” Robinson said. “We provide the water, and we walk in one end and come out the other end clean.”
Robinson said even though there were no toxic chemicals involved in the call, nontoxic chemicals can get on firefighters’ gear and cause long-term damage to the protective equipment.
Robinson said a state police fire marshal will visit the plant site Feb. 18 to determine a cause of the fire.
Robinson said he also had no estimate of the amount of damage done by the fire.
Founded in New Jersey in 1892, Atlas produces a variety of sealants, compounds and plastics. The company moved to Berks County in 1917.