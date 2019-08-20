An Ontelaunee Township family was displaced by a fire that broke out overnight on the second floor of their home, a Leesport fire company official said Aug. 19.
The occupants of the house on Beechwood Drive got out safely and called 9-1-1 about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, Assistant Chief Rich Sensenig of Leesport Fire Company said.
Sensenig struck a second and third alarm to draw manpower from as far as Mount Pleasant, West Reading and Walnuttown because flames were blowing out a bedroom window on the second floor when the initial crew arrived.
The first crews were able to mount an interior attack and stop the fire from spreading, Sensenig said. They had most of the flames out within 30 minutes.
"It was a quick knock-down," Sensenig said. "The guys did a great stop on it."
No one was injured, and damage was mostly limited to the bedroom and its contents, he said.
The last crew left the scene shortly before 6 a.m.
A township fire marshal is investigating the cause. A damage estimate was not available.
Because of smoke damage throughout the second floor, the family was unable to immediately reoccupy their home, Sensenig said. He added the family, including a teenage son, was staying with friends or relatives.