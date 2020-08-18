Brecknock Township Fire Company personnel needed about a half-hour to free a man who was pinned under a tractor Saturday morning, Aug. 16.
Based on initial reports, Captain Jason Lutz said personnel thought they were going to encounter an overturned lawnmower, but it turned out to be a large tractor.
“It definitely took a lot of tools in the tool box to get the job done in a timely manner,” he said of the rescue.
Lutz said a man, 61, was trapped under the tractor in the 1000 block of Alleghenyville Road.
The man was working alone, so it wasn’t known how long he was pinned. A passer-by called 9-1-1 after seeing the upset tractor.
Rescue personnel used a combination of hydraulic equipment and pneumatic airbags to lift the tractor and slide the man out.
“He was conscious,” Lutz said. “He was talking to us the entire time, but he was having trouble breathing. It was definitely something outside our realm of normal.”
The man, who owns the property but lives out of state, was removing trees when the accident happened. He tried to use the weight and horsepower of the tractor to topple the tree that was tied to the back of the tractor.
As he moved forward, the tractor pivoted on the rear wheels and flipped backward 180 degrees, Lutz said.
The man, whose name wasn’t available, was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital. Lutz said the man reportedly suffered a back fracture and chest injuries.