Berks CountyFirst day of school in Berks First day of school in Berks 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter SMS Email Gavin Royce, 5th grade; Camryn Royce, 4th grade; Cole Royce, kindergarten on their first day at New Hanover Upper Frederick Elementary School. Submitted photo Everly (Kindergarten) and Makenna (5th grade) Dietrich, Greenwich-Lenhartsville Elementary School. Submitted photo Paislee Somer on her first day of 1st grade in Hamburg. Submitted photo Ryan Daly on his first day of Grade 9 at Hamburg Area High School on Aug. 22. Submitted photo Madison Santangelo on first day of 9th grade at Hamburg Area High School, Aug. 22. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Berks County parents share that big moment, the first day back to school. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save More from this section TALAT: THIS GOOSE AIN'T HORSIN' AROUND Trump trade adviser says Dow will break 30,000 if ... KY: DORIAN-DUKE ENERGY WORKERS HEAD TO FLORIDA Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNashville recording artist Sam Schmidthuber headlines Honey Brook Music Fest'Bio-banding' of Young Athletes: A way to keep kids playing sports and reduce injuryMusic Fest rocks Honey Brook, supports food pantryOld-time farm life showcased at Historic Dreibelbis Farm FestivalTalisman Players give audiences more with 'Oliver!'Kutztown Community Library celebrates founder, 70th anniversaryNew mural, electrical boxes painted in HamburgHolstein wins Supreme at 2019 Chester County 4-H Dairy Round-UpTrucker who took sleeping pills 3 hours before driving falls asleep at wheel, Exeter police sayBoyertown Junior Woman’s Club presents over $12,700 in community contributions Images Videos