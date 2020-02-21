First Reformed UCC Hamburg celebrated 230 years as a congregation on Feb. 9.
In 1790, the congregations of the then Reformed Church and Lutheran Church joined to become the Union Church in Hamburg. The two congregations met in a church building located on Church Street. About 100 years later, there was a fire and that building was destroyed. In 1898 the two churches rebuilt in separate locations. St. John’s rebuilt at the original Church Street location and First Reformed at its current location at 76 S. Third St. After another 120 plus years, both churches are still active today at these same locations.
The children of the church led everyone in singing “Happy Birthday” during the worship service. Three confirmands, Gabby Roll, Jordyn Crespo, and Becca Young, planned the party held following the service in the Auditorium. Everyone enjoyed snacks and, of course, ice cream and birthday cake. The oldest member of the church, Arlene Hasenauer, and the youngest member, Gordon Roll, were both present for a photo.
A large crowd of kids and adults participated in games. Pastor Darryl Hamm led his team of both kids and adults in a competitive dressing game. “Birthday” was the bad word during the event. Participants were given clothespins and lost one if they said that bad word. Young Madeline Horton was the winner in collecting pins. Everyone had to place a paper plate on his head and draw on it as each command was given. Turns out people’s drawings were of a piece of cake, on a plate, with a candle and icing. (Picasso would have loved them!) Shari Strausser was the winner of that competition.
With churches not as popular as years ago and so many closing, it was a “good thing” to be amidst the love and fellowship of this day and celebrate the birthday of one of the cornerstones of the community. After 230 years, First Reformed UCC Hamburg is still “open for business” and all are welcome to stop by any Sunday.