Members of the congregation and the Sunday School children of First Reformed UCC, Hamburg sponsored 20 wreaths for Wreaths Across America to show appreciation for the service of our fallen veterans.
A collection was held in November. The children collected funds using a wreath with members attaching their donations to it. The church’s contribution was designated for placement at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
On Dec. 14, National Wreaths Across America Day, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at Indiantown Gap and other national cemeteries.
To honor our local veterans of WWII and the Korean War, the church also made a contribution toward the Hamburg VFW’s holiday gift to this group of veterans.
First Reformed UCC is proud to be part of programs honoring our servicemen and show appreciation for their service to us and our country.