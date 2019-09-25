The Connecting Our Church and Community committee of First Reformed Church in Hamburg held its first annual Seasons of Life exhibit on Sept.14. The purpose of the exhibit was to offer guests a more intimate environment full of resources with information pertaining to the different “seasons” of our lives.
Vendors at the exhibit included Antanavage Farbiarz law firm, Bender Fitness & Yoga, Berks County Agency on Aging, Grief Share, Hamburg VFW, Miller Keystone Blood Center, Right From the Start Day Care, The Spa at Willow Pond, Stephanie Adam ReMax of Reading, VIST Bank, and Young Living Essential Oils.
Guests could attend any of the 15-minute information sessions presented by vendors throughout the day. These sessions were on a wide range of topics such as will preparation, investments, mortgages, home purchases and downsizing, and nutrition. There were also two half-hour Gentle Yoga classes held in the afternoon. Lunch was available for a small fee. More than a dozen door prizes were donated by the vendors with a value from $10 to $100.
Both vendors and guests felt the experience was a positive one so watch for it to return in 2020.