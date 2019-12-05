First Reformed UCC at 76 S Third St., Hamburg held its annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar on Nov. 23.
The church has held this bazaar nearly every year for more than 50 years. Different formats were seen over the years but the shopping and food offered has never been better.
This year the church auditorium was buzzing with shoppers throughout the event. Shoppers enjoyed purchasing items from vendors and checking off their Christmas shopping lists.
Cindy Adam’s table of chocolates was busy all day. Members’ donated homemade cookies and crafts were available as was the popular Doll Boutique. The professional vendors this year included Janet Barr’s pressed floral note cards and painted slates, individually designed scarves by CynthiArt, Jessica Clark’s children’s books, Purses by Nancy, Ann’s Unique Crafts, Doreen Henry’s crafts and soaps, Color Street press on nails, the alpaca items, soaps, etc. from Black Horse Hill, Smith’s wreaths, holiday decorations, and lighted wine bottles, various crafts from Cherished Cottage, and Cathie Zimmerman’s baked goods and specialty cookies.
The Sing for America production company out of Bethlehem entertained the crowd with their dancing and singing of popular holiday songs - everyone sang along.
Lots of shoppers stopped by St. Nick’s Café for a bite to eat. The turkey BBQ and soups were a hit.
Kids were seen playing games and shopping for their own treasures. Adults could be seen taking a chance at winning a stuffed animal at the Kids Games table, too. There were story times for children where they heard about the birth of Jesus – the reason for this wonderful season. Santa Claus arrived at noon in his holiday finery. Kids hurried to see him and sit on his lap. He had a stuffed animal gift and candy cane for each child. Lots of Christmas wishes were heard by Santa that Saturday!
There was a rush to purchase tickets for the Basket and Quilt raffle of 17 themed baskets with a value of $20 and up. Barbara Strunk and Barbara and Dennis Prozniak won one of the two queen-sized quilts hand stitched by First Reformed Church members with the quilt tops made and donated by Jean Weller.
First Reformed thanks the community for their support of its Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar. This bazaar is held the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year.