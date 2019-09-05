First Reformed Church, Hamburg participated in the Taste of Hamburg-er Festival on Aug. 31. The church catered to families by offering a Hamburger BBQ meal at a family-friendly price.
This year kids could be appeased at the church’s Make Your Own Forky craft table. The 50 free prepared Forky kits were gone by 11:30 a.m. Other kits were put together throughout the day but went fast. Parents could take pictures of their children holding their Forky and photo props as they stood in front of a “Toy Story 4” backdrop. It was a surprise to see how well the craft was received and how quickly the kits were gone.
There was another surprise that day. Three visitors from the Netherlands also bought the church’s BBQ. They sat and ate, talking with others in the shaded eating area on the church’s parking lot. When asked if they came all the way from the Netherlands just to eat a First Church BBQ – one of the gentlemen responded, “Yes, of course.” A photo was taken and the woman in their company told the other gentleman his picture was going to hang in the church. He laughed and was very happy to hear it. Well, their picture is posted (temporarily) in the church sanctuary. Sadly, none of the church’s tired crew retained the names of these three lovely people so they will never know.