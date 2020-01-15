Army 1st Sgt. Allan Muller recently retired from the military after 39 years of service.
Muller also served two years in the Army Reserve prior to his active service. He stated “those first two years don’t count” (toward his retirement). That is, however, two additional years of service to our country. The 39 years that count included three tours of duty in Iraq. His wife, Marie, and family held a retirement party for him in December, the month he retired.
Muller is an active member of First Reformed UCC in Hamburg so the church also held a party for him after its worship service on Jan. 5. Members were asked to wear red, white, or blue, or Army green that day. The Muddy Creek Barn Band was part of the service and recognized Muller with a military song.
At the following luncheon party, a gift of a Quilt of Valor was presented to Muller by Pastor Darryl Hamm on behalf of the congregation. The quilt top was made by Jean Weller, a church member, and then machine quilted by Fran Chelius.
The Quilts of Valor program was started by Catherine Roberts. According to the Quilts of Valor website, qovf.org, “A Quilt of Valor would say unequivocally, ‘Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and valor’ in serving our nation in combat.”
After receiving the quilt, Muller responded by saying, “Thank you. This church is a big part of what helped me through (deployment).”
During his first two Iraq tours of duty, there were letters written back and forth between him and church members. On his last deployment in Iraq, Muller said, “I was just too busy (to write).”
When interviewing Marie Muller, she said, “Allan and I are married for 22 years and he was away a lot of that time.”
The phrase “Those who wait also serve” comes to mind.
Pastor Hamm asked Muller what he was going to do now that he retired.
Allan looked at his wife, Marie, smiled and responded, “The Honey-do List!”