The children and youth at First Reformed UCC in Hamburg performed "What God Wants for Christmas" on Dec. 15.
Most of us know the story of the birth of Jesus and that His birth is the reason for this Christmas season. In the performance, Mary and Joseph traveled to Bethlehem. The Angel spoke to the shepherd and told him the message of great joy. The shepherd traveled to Bethlehem to see the baby and pay his respects. Then the three Wise Men came with gifts for the newborn King.
The narrator proclaimed that baby Jesus was a gift from God for all mankind. The program ended posing the question – What does God want for Christmas? At that point, the children handed out small gift boxes to the congregation. When the gifts were opened people saw themselves in the small mirror in each box. It was very clear that the answer to the question is – God wants us!
The performers’ ages range from infant to college age.
Their performance was followed with a luncheon and holiday games with prizes.