More than two dozen fire, police and ambulance vehicles from Hamburg-area first responder agencies drove past the Laurel Center nursing home in Tilden Township on April 20 to let the residents and staff know that their sacrifices are appreciated.
Many of the vehicles involved in the procession on Holly Drive, behind Cabela’s, belonged to state police, but they were joined by those from Tilden and Hamburg Fire Company and Hamburg EMS, said Tilden Police Chief William J. McEllroy.
They staged in the Cabela’s lot off Route 61 and proceeded onto Holly Drive.
Relatives of center residents were invited to join them in the drive-by, but few did, McEllroy said. The staff members and residents waved from the windows, some giving thumbs-up signs and others recording the procession from the roof.
“It felt great to participate, and I know the state troopers that were involved were happy, too,” McEllroy said. “You want to show support for the residents who are kind of locked down but also the health care workers who continue to come day in and day out to staff the center 24 hours a day.”
McEllroy said the people who work in nursing homes tend to be the forgotten front-line workers.
He said he was approached a couple of weeks ago by a state police official at the Hamburg station to see if his department would join the procession. He thought it was a great idea, and they started planning.
Some nearby came out to add their applause and cheers for the staff and residents.
Alicia Hoffmaster, who lives down the street from the center, said she and her two boys, Kevin, 9, and Parker, 3, go for walks every day on Holly Drive and have gotten to know a number of the residents. She also has friends who work there.
“I think it’s amazing how the community comes together in times like this and how we’re here to support each other and to show that we respect the work that they’re doing,” Hoffmaster said.
Genesis HealthCare, which owns the Laurel Center, said in statement, “It warmed everyone’s heart to see the outpouring of support. The parade lifted many spirits today amongst the staff and residents.
“Our employees are the true heroes here. With no questions asked, they are coming to work each and every day to care for their patients and residents. We are truly humbled by their dedication and compassion.”