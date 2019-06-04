Approximately 75 first responders and family members visited Petra Church, New Holland, on Sunday, June 2, for Petra’s First Responder Appreciation Day. This annual event is designed to convey thanks to first responders for their courage, commitment, and extraordinary service.
Senior Pastor Lester Zimmerman shared a message at both the 9 and 11 a.m. services called “Loving My Neighbor.” First responders received free tickets to a Reading Phillies game and a complimentary pizza meal after the 11 a.m. service.
First responders were invited to come in uniform and to drive their emergency vehicles to Petra. Emergency vehicles included Fivepointville Fire Company truck, Gordonville fire ladder truck, Garden Spot Fire New Holland ladder truck, Garden Spot Blue Ball fire truck, Garden Spot New Holland fire truck, White Horse fire rescue truck, New Holland ambulance, Gordonville ambulance, an advanced life support vehicle – Wellspan, New Holland Police car, and a LifeLine helicopter – JeffStat.
Everyone was welcome to interact with the first responders and to see their emergency vehicles and equipment after each service.