A Windsor Township home was extensively damaged and three pets perished in a two-alarm blaze, fire officials said April 23.
One person was in the home at 136 Hepner Road and discovered the living room on fire about 4 p.m. April 22 and called 9-1-1, Deputy Chief Jarrod K. Emes of Hamburg Fire Company said.
Flames were shooting from the windows when the first crews pulled up.
Numerous crews from northern Berks County responded and assisted Hamburg firefighters with shuttling water from the nearest hydrant to the scene.
With winds fanning the flames, crews managed to put out most of the fire within an hour, Emes said.
A dog and two cats did not survive.
A state police fire marshal is assisting the township fire marshal in identifying the cause of the blaze.
A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available.
Berks County property records list the homeowners as Henry and Jean Messinger.