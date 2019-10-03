Fleetwood Homecoming Court (not in order): Elyse Adamo, Alexa Brady, Emma Crissman, Michaela Kaskey, Sydney Schaffer, Zachary Haas, Mamadou Jalloh, Derek Sadler, Andrew Slusser and Ian Snyder. Michaela Kaskey won Homecoming Queen and Mamadou Jalloh won Homecoming King.
Crowd gathers at Fleetwood Park for the Homecoming Festival.
Cheerleaders get the crowd riled up during the bonfire.