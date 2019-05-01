Jeremiah Dennis Atkins
Jeremiah is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Atkins of Blandon. Jeremiah’s future plans include attending Liberty University for athletic training. Jeremiah has been involved in the following clubs at Fleetwood Area High School: soccer and German Club. Also, Jeremiah has dedicated himself to the community by being actively involved in volunteering at Berks Encore Senior Center.
Faith Elizabeth Readinger
Faith is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Readinger of Blandon. Faith’s future plans include attending Penn State University to obtain a Master’s Degree in Healthy Policy and Administration. Faith has been involved in the following clubs/activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society, National Honor Society, Class Officer, Senior Class President, Stage Crew and Library Aide. Also, Faith has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved in volunteering in the FBLA Community Service Project during the 2017-2018 school year where she partnered with the Fleetwood Community Library and raised over $1,000 and collected over 400 books. Faith states that she admires her mother, Allison Readinger. Faith states her mom is always there for her and continues to support her through everything she tries to accomplish.