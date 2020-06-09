Fleetwood Borough Council announced free parking, yard sales, park rentals and playground restrictions have been eased in response to Berks County entering the Yellow Phase.
“Fleetwood Borough Council has given residents and businesses a benefit during the re-opening phases of the COVID-19 emergency,” Fleetwood Borough Manager Chris Young announced in a Tuesday afternoon, June 9, release.
Young reported that Council has elected to not charge parking fees in the newly created Tannery Parking Lot along South Richmond Street in the borough through at least the end of this year.
Peter Merkel, Chair of the Tannery project, said in the release that this action gives a small perk to the struggling businesses to encourage use of the parking lot.
Young noted that the lot may not be used for vehicle storage, large commercial vehicles, or maintenance of vehicles.
In addition, Young announced that free two-hour parking is now available along Foundry Alley which is adjacent to the Tannery lot to allow convenient parking for patrons of the businesses along Main Street for the long term as there is no plan on charging parking there even after the end of the year.
Young reported that Council also approved residential yard sales in the borough during all phases of the COVID-19 emergency as long as appropriate cautions outlined by the CDC and PA DOH are followed.
The playgrounds in the park are also re-opened with posted COVID-19 precautions.
Young also announced that the Fleetwood Park pavilion rentals and park rentals are now available.
Pavilion rentals can be made during yellow or green phases provided that a COVID-19 waiver is signed in advance. Park rentals to non-profits would be available once Berks County is in the green phase as long as a COVID-19 plan is presented that shows adherence to CDC and PA DOH guidelines.