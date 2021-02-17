Kenneth Au
Kenny is the son of Hon Chuen Au and Ly Lan Sul of Blandon. Kenny aspires to attend college for computer science focus on game design and one day get married.
Kenny has been involved in the following clubs and activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Orchestra, String Ensemble, Marching Band, Jazz Band, Symphony Band, Wind Ensemble, Chorus, Vocal Ensemble, Men's Chorus, Choraliers, Magic Club, Chess Club, Academic Challenge, Computer Club, Science Olympiad, Food Club, Fellowship of Christian Students, Homecoming King and Rotary Speech Contest. Also, Kenny supports his community by dedicating his time to his church by playing piano when they need it.
One person Kenny admires is his father, Hon Chuen Au. Kenny states his father is living the example of the American Dream, born from nothing and was able to climb the ladder and give his three children a chance for a good life.
Hunter Deturk
Hunter is the son of Dean and Lynda Deturk of Fleetwood. Hunter aspires to attend RACC for two years and then transfer to Kutztown University and get a degree in Secondary Education.
Hunter has been involved in the following clubs and activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Magic Club and golf team. One person Hunter admires is his father, Dean.
Hunter states that his father is dedicated to his family by working two jobs and still lives life to the fullest and is able to support his family. Hunter expresses that he is no only someone to admire but, that he is his hero!