Sean Kershner
Sean is the son of Randy and Lisa Kershner of Fleetwood. Sean plans to attend Lock Haven University and study Criminal Justice and after graduation join the police force.
Sean has been involved in the following clubs at Fleetwood Area High School: Chess Club, Magic Club, Boy’s Tennis, Cross Country and Enviro-Thon. Also, Sean has dedicated himself to the community by being actively involved in volunteering for the Lion’s Club at Kidsight and helping keep clean the Kyle Pagerly Memorial Highway.
Sean really admires actor Jackie Chan. Sean states that he really likes his movies and how involved he is in martial arts.
Abigail Kile
Abigail is the daughter of Matthew and Jill Kile of Fleetwood. Abigail’s future plans include studying fashion design with a minor at Kent State.
Abigail has been involved in the following clubs/activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), soccer, track and field, the Musical, Jazz band, Women’s Chorus, Choraliers, Vocal & Wind Ensemble, National Art Honor Society, Artifact, Relay for Life, Chess Club, and Food Club.
Also, Abigail has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved in volunteering at club soccer at the Evergreen Youth Soccer Club, the nursery at her church and play trumpet during sermons. One person Abigail really admires is her mother.
Abigail states that her mother, Jill is everything she wants to be because she is talented, sweet, nice, caring and funny. Her mother is the reason she loves art so much and why she is so good at it. Abigail hopes one day to be as good of an artist and mother as she is.