Ayrton Laucks
Ayrton is the son of Peter and Stacy Laucks of Fleetwood. Ayrton’s future plans include attending Syracuse University and working towards a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture with possibly minoring in math.
Ayrton has been involved in the following clubs or activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Soccer, Baseball, Basketball, Concert Band, Wind Ensemble, Marching Band and Jazz Band.
Also, Ayrton supports his community by dedicating his time to volunteer for many activities through St. Paul’s UCC and Softball Dugout Design and Construction.
One person Ayrton really admires is Dr. Jordan Peterson. Ayrton states that he has found a way of teaching Psychology, Philosophy, and myth in a tremendously accessible and fascinating way. Ayrton often finds himself watching his lectures on YouTube and is currently reading his book, 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote for Chaos.
Mason Reimert
Mason is the son of Kenneth & Carla Reimert of Fleetwood. Mason’s future plans include continuing his education and entering the workforce.
Mason has been involved in the following clubs or activities at Fleetwood Area High School: the internship program, Skills USA and Future Business Leaders of America. Mason states he really admires everyone who works in a school at any level.
Mason adds that this year has been stressful to everyone, but thanks to all the hard work of school employees we are having the best year we can.