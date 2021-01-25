December Students of the Month
Emma Bigg
Emma is the daughter of Susan Bigg and the late, Dwight Bigg of Blandon. Her future plans include attending a four year college to study mass media and communications with a minor in musical performance.
Emma has been involved in the following clubs/activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Orchestra, Pit Orchestra, Film Club, Blood Bank Donor, National Honor Society and Rho Kappa Historical Honor Society. Also, Emma has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved in volunteering through Reading Symphony Youth Orchestra, Church Youth Group and volunteering at Fleetwood Public Library.
The one person she admires is her late father, Dwight Bigg. Emma says she admired her dad because he was a great father and worked hard every day and was very confident in himself.
Kelsey Marsch
Kelsey is the daughter of Eric and Amy Marsch, of Blandon. Her future plans include attending Liberty University and majoring in biomedical sciences with a minor in Spanish and hopes to go on to become a physical assistant.
Kelsey has been involved in the following clubs/activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Environthon, Rock Climbing Club, FCS, National Honor Society, Rho Kappa Historical Honor Society, winter and spring Track and Tennis. Also, Kelsey has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved in volunteering through her youth group, Fleetwood Public Library, Berks Heim and Noide Forest EE Center.
The one person she admires is her Aunt Jo. Kelsey explains that she has gone through so much and she is still one of the most caring and compassionate people she knows. Her aunt is a breast cancer survivor and is more active than her and she really admires that her aunt hasn’t let adversity take away her loving personality.