The Fleetwood Area Public Library Board of Trustees officially announced the launch of its Fuel Our Future Capital Campaign on Jan. 15.
The six-month operation will help raise the necessary funds for a long overdue expansion and renovation project for the library.
The Fleetwood Area Public Library currently serves the communities of Fleetwood Borough, Maidencreek Township, and Richmond Township from the second floor of the Fleetwood Community Center.
Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the library plans to relocate to a first floor location made available from the Fleetwood Borough. The move downstairs will provide more flexibility and will make the library easily accessible for all patrons.
“These upgrades have been a long time coming,” said Carin Mileshosky, Director of the Fleetwood Area Public Library. “Over the last few years, the Board and I have been discussing the need to renovate the library. Thanks to a very generous anonymous donation and additional fundraising efforts, we’re starting our campaign at almost 50 percent of our goal.”
The library is still in need of nearly $300,000 to cover the remaining project costs.
Burkey Construction, Kleckner Laucks Architects, and J. P. Jay Associates will oversee the renovations with an expected completion by June 2020.
“We are very excited to see our plans come together and to bring a better, more accessible library to the Fleetwood Area community,” said Mileshosky.
Additional information about the renovation project and how to donate can be found at www.berkslibraries.org/faplcampaign.
Visit our “Fuel Our Future” Campaign Open House on Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 111 in the Fleetwood Community Center.