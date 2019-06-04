Fleetwood Bank is pleased to announce that Brett Breidor, a 2019 Boyertown Area High School graduate, has been awarded the 2019 Fleetwood Bank Scholarship of $8,000.
Fleetwood Bank is committed to provide scholarships in the local communities to help families offset the cost of post-secondary education; as well as demonstrate its commitment to the communities we serve.
“We are proud to offer this scholarship opportunity to students in our surrounding school districts,” said Tim Snyder, President of Fleetwood Bank. “This commitment allows young people, like Brett, to reach their full academic potential. By helping these students pursue their dreams, we are investing in the development of our future community leaders.”
The recipient of this scholarship is selected on the basis of academic record, potential to succeed, leadership, participation in school and community activities, honors received, work experience, and their written statement of education and career goals. Brett has demonstrated all of these qualities and plans to continue his education by studying pre-medicine at Pennsylvania State University.
Fleetwood Bank is the only community bank based in Berks County and is proud to say that it has awarded scholarships totaling more than $180,000 over the past several years.