A three-alarm fire destroyed four homes and two vehicles on Locust Street in Fleetwood on April 16. A church and another home sustained minor damage.
“What a devastating loss and tragedy in the Borough. We are very thankful that everyone got out safely. Although so sad, the fact that the fire was contained to four homes, when it could have ravaged the entire block, is a testament to our volunteer firefighters who are professionally trained and ready to handle this type of tragedy under the leadership of Chief John Manmiller,” said Fleetwood Mayor Tammy Gore. “He quickly called a two-alarm fire and escalated it to a three-alarm fire. Chief Manmiller expertly managed the scene with the assistance of so many dedicated individuals ready to protect and serve.”
The fire was called in by multiple people who lived adjacent or across the street from the homes.
Fleetwood police and fire fighters first on scene discovered a building and several cars engulfed in flames at the 100 block of East Locust Street in Fleetwood around 10:47 p.m. Second and third alarms were dispatched shortly after Manmiller arrived. In total, 10 fire companies responded to the call.
Manmiller said the fire started at 113 East Locust St. and quickly spread via an attached porch to 111, then jumped about an 8-foot span and involved 115 and 117.
“The residents were all at home and were able to get out of their homes on their own or after being notified by neighbors,” said Manmiller.
The fire displaced seven people.
“The Red Cross was at the scene of the fire and assisted all family members displaced find new temporary housing, and of course the community was there offering food, water, and a place to stay immediately,” said Gore. “The Salvation Army was on the scene as well to feed and keep the fire fighters hydrated throughout the night. Letterman's Diner, Kutztown, and Touching the Future, Fleetwood, donated breakfast and dinner the following day to thank our first responders.”
“A massive outpouring of support from the residents of Fleetwood and surrounding areas has begun,” said Manmiller. “Clothing has filled the homes where the families are staying and local businesses were donating portions of profits and a special account has been setup at Fleetwood Bank. Churches are also taking donations of gift cards to distribute to the families.”
Gore said Pastor Patrick Morris, St. Paul's UCC, Fleetwood, is the Crisis Ministry Chaplain for the Fleetwood Fire Company and Police Department. Through his ministry, he has contacts at Calvary UCC, Barto, who maintains The Clothes Closet.
“Displaced individuals have been informed that they can contact him, or Calvary UCC directly with their clothing needs by size and they will be delivered the next day. The Fleetwood Food Pantry is available to anyone in need,” said Gore.
However, what is most needed by the families now are gift cards, such as Walmart, grocery stores, and Lowes. Those donation cards can be dropped off at St. Paul's UCC, Arch and Greenway, and they will be distributed to the families appropriate to their needs.
If people wish to give cash donations, the Fleetwood Bank has established an account for the victims.
To make a monetary donation to the Locust Street Fire Victims, mail to Fleetwood Bank, P.O. Box 105, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Checks must be made payable to Locust Street Families. Must put a notation on the memo line, Donation. Donations can also be dropped off at any Fleetwood Bank location: Blandon, Lyons, Kutztown, Shoemakersville, Wyomissing and Boyertown.
Gore spoke to some of the victims and neighbors the following day.
“Although devastated and still in shock they could not say enough positive about the firefighters and the community at large,” said Gore. “They were in awe of the outpouring of love and support they were receiving. Fleetwood is a special place and particularly when tragedy strikes, their community neighbors are there to help.”
Battling a Challenging Fire
“This is an original part of town. Older balloon frame homes built very close together, within 8 feet to 10 feet. We had very rapid fire spread with these conditions,” said Manmiller. “Within 3.5 minutes of the dispatch, this went from a porch fire to the fronts of three homes on fire with spread to the fourth home to the east and a small church to the west.”
The biggest challenge for this fire was to contain the spread and minimize the collateral damage that was rapidly taking place, he said.
“Initial hose lines were deployed to suppress the flames and high heat at the church where the siding was already melting and window frames were burning.”
The second lines were placed to the west to protect the exposure which was now the third home from the initial fire, he said.
“Since the four addresses had substantial fire in them, the goal became to make sure the spread is stopped and start from both ends working towards the middle,” said Manmiller. “We had the fire contained to the four structures 30 minutes in and primary searches were completed in three of the four homes, but the scene was not deemed under control until three hours in. There was still a lot of overhaul needed, finding hot spots and making sure we didn't come back later for a rekindle. Fleetwood units cleared the call at 4:52 a.m. or almost six hours after the call started.”
Fleetwood Seventh Day Adventist Church at 109 E. Locust St. and a home at 119 E. Locust St. sustained minor damage.
One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a minor injury, he said.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
“A great job was done by all departments involved,” said Manmiller. “It’s a tough day when you have to make a decision to sacrifice the well-involved home to save others. We knew everyone was out and the houses can be rebuilt to become homes again.”
Fire companies on scene were from Fleetwood, Walnuttown, Blandon, Temple, Ruscombmanor, Kutztown, Virginville, Topton, Goodwill of Muhlenberg and Mount Penn, as well as two units from Penn State EMS and one unit from Northern Berks EMS. Greenfields Fire Company assisted Fleetwood Fire Company with fire police duties. Stations who were on standby at Fleetwood were Oley, Lyons, and Trexlertown of Lehigh County and Bernville relocated to Blandon Fire Company. Also the Salvation Army Canteen from Boyertown was on scene.