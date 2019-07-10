Fleetwood Borough Council on July 8 created a new position of borough manager.
The personnel committee will look at job descriptions and salary ranges from boroughs of similar size before beginning the hiring process.
Council member Colin Boyer had concerns about “rushing too fast with vague qualifications” about the position. But the ordinance passed 6-1, with Boyer the dissenting vote.
Also Monday, council discussed the law that Gov. Wolf signed on July 2 to rename the first block of West Main Street to “Alex J. Szoke Highway.”
The state Senate unanimously approved an amendment that state Sen. Judy Schwank, a Ruscombmanor Township Democrat, made to House Bill 65 prior to Wolf’s signature.
Council recognized Alex J. “Shonny” Szoke in 2018 for his record of community commitment and for serving borough council for 40 years, most of that time as president.
“Alex Szoke embodied all of the elements of a dedicated community member,” Schwank said in June. “When people drive in Fleetwood, I hope they notice the signs commemorating Alex and I hope they remember his service to council and the borough.”
The borough is coordinating with Schwank’s office to conduct a naming ceremony in September.
In other business, Police Chief Steven J. Stinsky proposed an agreement with Safety Net Sanctuary in lieu of using the Berks Animal Rescue League for animal control. The ARL had requested $16,000 per year for services, and Safety Net will provide the same services for an annual donation of $1,000, the same amount Fleetwood previously donated to the ARL.
Council unanimously approved the agreement contingent upon legal review by Solicitor Andrew George.
Also Monday, engineer Ryan Kern, of Barry Isett & Associates of Allentown, reported that the borough can begin work on the Willow Creek restoration project at the end of July or early August.
The borough applied for a Department of Environmental Protection Growing Greener Watershed Protection Grant, and received $55,659. The Grant required at least 15 percent matching funds from Fleetwood, which contributed $9,822 for a total project cost of $65,481.
The restoration will occur at the section of Willow Creek that runs through Fleetwood Community Park, from the Main Street Bridge to the fishing pond.
The creek’s banks have eroded over the years from repeated heavy rains. In August 2018 repeated, intense storms washed out a large section of the creek’s embankment and flushed out support for a concrete retaining wall, causing it to shift. The project will provide streambank protection and habitat improvement within the stream channel to limit these problems.
The engineers will also design a rain garden at the bend of West Arch and North Maple streets to divert stormwater from the creek. The garden will collect and filter runoff from the residential neighborhoods before discharging to the creek.
Council also heard a complaint from Gary Eberly, property owner of 23-25 West Main Street, about a parking dispute. Eberly owns a six-unit apartment building and tenants don’t have parking near the building. He requested council provide three spaces in the municipal lot.
"You’re not the only one affected by the parking situation on Main Street," said Council President Suzanne Touch.
Council also unanimously approved Aiden Koch’s Eagle Scout project to renovate the Gazebo by replacing the wood, repairing benches and painting. He is seeking donations to so he can complete the project on Aug 3.