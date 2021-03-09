Katherine A. Downes, of Fleetwood, won awards in the Flux Student Design Competition.
A Pennsylvania College of Technology graphic design student, Downes received honorable mention in packaging for “Daytime Elixir Coffee,” and collected two merits for “Bright Mountain Branding” in identity.
“I am blown away by the extraordinary work that our graphic design students produce every day in this program,” said Nicholas L. Stephenson, instructor of graphic design at Pennsylvania College of Technology. “This competition is acknowledgement of our students’ success, problem-solving skills and career readiness.”
The Flux Student Design Competition recognizes outstanding design work produced by college students in seven categories: identity, packaging, poster, publication, social impact design, UX/UI (user experience/user interface design) and video/motion graphics.
The 2020 Flux Student Design Competition received 749 entries, and 165 projects were selected for honors by a jury of creative professionals. The competition’s sponsor, AIGA Blue Ridge, a chapter of AIGA, a national professional design association, recently announced its 2020 winners. The student designs were created in 2020.