While the PA FBLA State Leadership Conference was canceled this spring, the 49 members from the Fleetwood Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America, still had the opportunity to compete virtually.
To compete, students that were participating in testing events had their scores pulled from the regional conference held in December. The students in performance events were required to submit their presentation in the form of a video uploaded to the state management team. And those students in interactive events such as job interview participated in Zoom meetings with judges.
On May 15, a virtual awards ceremony was held live online for students and families to watch.
During the awards, the Fleetwood Chapter was recognized as the 10th largest chapter in Pennsylvania.
The chapter was also recognized an Outstanding Chapter for the 2019 – 2020 school year. This award, in which the chapter received 6th place, is known as the William Selden Outstanding Chapter Award. To receive this distinction, the chapter must complete many activities aimed at the goals of the Future Business Leaders of America and submit all of the corresponding paperwork to the state office. Only 10 chapters, out of the 298 chapters across the state, receive this top honor.
The chapter also received 5th place for the number of community service hours submitted by chapter members.
In addition to the chapter being recognized, individuals from the Fleetwood Chapter received recognition for their accomplishments.
Mason Reimert – 1st place in Networking Concepts
Sacha Joseph – 1st place in Client Service
Team of Olivia Downs and Abigail Kile – 1st place for their Social Media Campaign, the American Enterprise Project – 2nd place
Zachary Haas – 3rd place in Insurance and Risk Management
Team of Julia Kaskey and Michaela Kaskey – 4th place for their Social Media Campaign
Team of Megan Zimmerman, Josh Kopycienski, and Nikki Kopycienski – 4th place for the Community Service Project
Team of Celeste Cook, Emily Kline, and Madison Musitano – 4th place for their Partnership with Business Project
Team of Avery Millisock and Madison Musitano – 7th place in Business Ethics
Jasmine Evans – 7th place in Introduction to Public Speaking
Kylie Frain – 7th place in Client Service
Kamille Orth – 8th place in Broadcast Journalism
Megan Zimmerman – 9th place in Future Business Leader
Derek Sadler – 10th place in Publication Design.
Through their efforts, 13 students have qualified to participate in the FBLA National Leadership Experience being held virtually this summer.