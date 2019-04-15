Fleetwood FBLA attended the 2019 State Leadership Conference

Fleetwood FBLA attended the 2019 State Leadership Conference held in Hershey.

Recently 69 members from the Fleetwood Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America attended the 2019 State Leadership Conference held in Hershey. For the 2018-19 school year, the Fleetwood Chapter was recognized as an William Selden Outstanding Chapter Award, for which Fleetwood received 7th place.

To receive this distinction, the chapter must complete many activities aimed at the goals of the Future Business Leaders of America and submit all of the corresponding paperwork to the state office. Only 10 chapters, out of the 294 chapters across the state, receive this top honor. The chapter also received 3rd place for their Local Chapter Annual Business Report which was prepared by chapter members.

In addition to the chapter being recognized, individuals from the Fleetwood Chapter received recognition for their accomplishments:

Team of Mason Reimert and Corey Livinghouse: 2nd place in Network Design

Team of Megan Zimmerman, Travis Pytleski and Kamille Orth: 5th place for their American Enterprise Project

Team of Emily Hayes and Ann Costello: 7th place for their Community Service Project

Team of Brooke Gorman, Caitlin Bower and Faith Readinger: 5th place for their Partnership with Business Project

Faith Readinger: 10th place in Healthcare Administration

Team of Abigail Kile, Olivia Downs and Sacha Joseph: 6th place in Introduction to Business Presentation

Madison Musitano: 7th place in Journalism

Avery Millisock: 3rd place in Public Speaking

Team of Derek Sadler and Leah Dewald: 6th place in Publication Design

Team of Erin Foley and Piper Beaton: 9th place in Web Site Development

Through their efforts, three students have qualified for the FBLA National Leadership Conference this summer in San Antonio, Texas.

