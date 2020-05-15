Fleetwood Girl Scout Cadette Troop 1956 had a very successful Girl Scout cookie selling season. The troop offered the public an opportunity to purchase a box of cookies to be donated, as well as being able to purchase cookies for themselves.
The cookies were part of a donation that was discussed, planned and voted on back in January. During the months of January and February, the Girl Scout troop hosted cookie booth sales around the county and locally.
The girls decided to support Keystone Military Families in Shoemakersville. This organization has a food pantry for military families as well as sending care packages to Berks County military members serving at home and abroad.
During the year, the Girl Scout troop participated in activities to support military families and even helped at the food pantry distribution and also packing boxes to be shipped out.
This process is girl lead. What this means is that the girls in the troop bring ideas to a meeting and all the members talk about their choices and vote on which organization they want to help during the year. Girls can earn community service hours and have a fun at the same time.
Because of the recent necessary limitations regarding contact deliveries, the troop leader was the only one allowed to drive by and drop off 100 boxes of donated cookies to the food pantry. The girls in the troop were not permitted to participate in this part of the project. The experience was a long term project. Dropping off the boxes was only a part of it.
The girls in this Girl Scout troop have enjoyed working with Keystone Military group and hope to do more activities with the group in the future.