Fleetwood Area High School held Commencement for 201 graduates in Kutztown University’s Keystone Hall on June 6.
After musical selections by Fleetwood Area High School Band, processional and the “National Anthem,” The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Armed Forces enlistees.
Faith Readinger, Class President, welcomed her fellow graduates “to our commencement and to the rest of our lives.” She went on to say, “Today is a day to look back on all of the accomplishments we have made. Tomorrow is the day to start our new beginnings.”
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Amaal Awadalla told the Class of 2019, “Tonight is your night to celebrate your success.”
Valedictorian Matthew Stephen Dybowski joked, “I’ll never know why we spent second grade learning cursive.” He spoke of the class “entering a new chapter of our lives.” He encouraged his classmates to “write your own story, dream, take big risks.” He offered Denzel Washington’s advice to “fall forward.”
Salutatorian Abigail Kate Hinkle recalled Geena Davis’s advice, "If you risk nothing, then you risk everything." Hinkle said, “Always remember to take a chance.”
Class of 2019 officers, Isabella Ouellette, Class Historian, Madeline Burt, Class Treasurer, Cassidy Vees, Class Secretary, Leah Dewald, Vice President, and Faith Readinger, Class President took turns reading from the book “Only One You” by Linda Kranz.
Assistant Principal Thomas L. Salpino II recognized award recipients by calling their names.
The students were awarded more than $1.9 million in scholarships.
Superintendent Dr. Greg Miller acknowledged “the hard work and dedication that got you (the grads) to this point.” Miller asked the Class of 2019 to “take time to express to your parents, grandparents and other family members the gratitude you feel for their support.”
Miller then requested the graduates to offer a round of applause thanking everyone who helped get them to this day. He said, “I believe that in order to live a full life, you must do things that excite you, scare you at times, and challenge you. Do not settle for an easy path.”
He told the Class of 2019, “There is no roadmap to life,” and quoted Seth Godin, “We reward those who draw maps, not those who follow them.”
Miller concluded, “Always remember, Fleetwood Area School District will always be here to welcome you home.”
The Fleetwood Area High School Class of 2019’s Class Moto is “seniors are moving onto big things.”