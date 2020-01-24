Ian Snyder
Ian is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Christoph Snyder of Blandon.
Ian aspires to attend a university to major in mechanical engineering and continue to be a part of the university’s band and music program.
Ian has been involved in the following clubs and activities at Fleetwood Area High School: National Honor Society, Rho Kappa Honor Society, Marching Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band, Wind Ensemble, Vocal Ensemble, String Ensemble, Orchestra and Chorus.
Also, Ian supports his community by dedicating his time to Boy Scouts and his church youth group.
Ian really admires his father, Christoph. Ian states his father has shown him the meaning of being a good father and a good person. Ian looks us to him and how he balances different aspects of life. Also, he pushes Ian to get things done and do the right thing. Ian says he will definitely use all the wonderful aspects his father represents to him for when he becomes a dad himself.
Victoria Manmiller
Victoria is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Manmiller of Fleetwood.
Victoria’s future plans include attending college and achieving a master’s degree in athletic training.
Victoria has been involved in the following clubs and activities at Fleetwood Area High School and Berks County Career Center: Cross Country, Track, Field Hockey, Book Club, National Honor Society, Smart Program and HOSA Vice President.
Also, Victoria has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved in helping at the Greater Berks Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House, Coaches vs. Kids and blood drive coordinator.
Victoria really admires her parents. Victoria states that her parents push her to be the best she can be even though she doesn’t always like it.