Austin Spencer-Russell
Austin is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Zeller of Blandon. Austin’s future plans include attending college to study film and became a filmmaker.
Austin has been involved in the following clubs at Fleetwood Area High School: Film Club, Artifact, Drama Club, TV Media, Chorale and Vocal Ensemble. Austin states that one person he admires is his mother.
Austin says that his mother does so much for others all the time and somehow manages to keep her head up.
Marabelle Taylor Burkert
Marabelle is the daughter of Jarrad Burkert and Khair-Un-Nisa Burkert of Fleetwood. Marabelle’s future plans include attending Delaware Valley University as an Environmental Science major. Marabelle has been involved in the following clubs/activities at Fleetwood Area High School and Berks Career Center: Soccer, Envirothon, Relay for Life, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, and Future Farmers of America.
Also, Marabelle has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved in volunteering through Laney’s Legacy of Hope, Safe Trick or Treat, Holiday Craft Show and EMT soccer camps.
Marabelle states that one person she admires is her horticulture instructor, Mrs. Piccioni. Marabelle says her teacher is not only phenomenal teacher, but she is a business woman and mother as well. Her constant hustle and desire to do what she loves has been such an inspiration to her over the past three years.