Justin Andrew Kramer
Justin is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Kramer of Blandon. Justin will be attending Misericordia University and majoring in Pre-Med and continuing his soccer career. Justin has been involved in the following clubs at Fleetwood Area High School: Soccer (Co-Captain), Tennis, National Honor Society, Rho Kappa, Interact Club (Vice President).
Also, Justin has dedicated himself to the community by being actively involved as a lifeguard at Fleetwood Community Pool and community service through Interact Club, National Honor Society and Rho Kappa.
Justin really admires his parents. Justin states that his parents give him the motivation and drive to succeed and be the best in everything that he tries to accomplish.
Abigail Claire Ryan
Abigail is the daughter of Mr. Kelly Ryan and Ms. Mary Ryan of Fleetwood. Abigail’s future plans include attending Piedmont College in Demores, Georgia to major in nursing and continue her soccer career. Abigail has been involved in the following clubs/activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Relay for Life, and Soccer.
Also, Abigail has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved as a lifeguard at Fleetwood Community Pool and community service through FBLA and Relay for Life.
One person Abigail really admires is her soccer coach, Stan Citlinski. Abigail states that her coach has been significant in her life and made her the soccer player she is today.