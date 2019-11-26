October Students of the Month
Andrew Slusser
Andrew is the son of Ms. Marci Mayer and Mr. Michael Slusser of Fleetwood. Andrew’s aspires to further his education by attending a university and obtaining a degree in chemical engineering and continuing his soccer career. Andrew has been involved in the following clubs/activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Soccer, Tennis, Basketball, Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council, Science Olympiad, Marching Band, Concert Band, Orchestra, String Ensemble and Wind Ensemble.
Also, Andrew has dedicated himself to the community by being actively involved in volunteering in MLK Day of Service at the Greater Berks Food Bank and working on his Eagle Scout project.
Andrew really admires his mother, Marci Mayer. Andrew states that his mom has taught him to be the best person he can be at all times and pushes him to be the best version of himself in school and out. Andrew says he cannot thank her enough for what she’s done for him!
Yanling Chin
Yanling is the daughter of Xiao Yin Chen of Fleetwood. Yanling’s future plans include attending a college to major in biology or neuroscience with the goal of attending medical school to become a physician.
Yanling has been involved in the following clubs/activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Track and Field, Tennis, Future Business Leaders of America, Science Olympiad, Academic Challenge, Environthon, Relay for Life, National Honor Society and Rho Kappa Historical Honor Society.
Also, Yanling has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved in volunteering throughout the community in road clean up days and safe trick-o-treat.
One person Yanling really admires is her neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. Lynch. Yanling states that her neighbors have helped her with their wisdom, knowledge, kindness which they have passed on to her and others.
November Students of the Month
Zachary Haas
Zachary is the son of Gregory and Patricia Haas, of Fleetwood. Zachary future plans are including attending a four year university to study Aerospace Engineering.
Zachary has been involved in the following clubs/activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Marching Band, Jazz Band, Concert Band, Wind, String and Vocal Ensemble, Men’s Chorus, Choraliers, Chorale, Pit Orchestra, School Musical, Accompanist for Women’s Chorus, District Band, District Chorus, County Band, County Chorus, County Orchestra, Future Business Leaders of America, Science Olympiad, Soccer, Tennis, National Honor Society and Rho Kappa National History Honor Society.
Also, Zachary has dedicated himself to the community by being actively involved in Boy Scouts, Eagle Scout of Troop 183, volunteer pianist at Bern Lutheran Church Festive of Faith Services, church youth group and bell choir.
Zachary states one person he really admires is his father. Zachary emphasizes that his father is an exceptionally hardworking man, he never gives up and his is the epitome of a great father. Zachary articulates that his father is always there to support him, talk to him and pushes him to be the best person he can be.
Emma Crissman
Emma is the daughter of David and Pamela Crissman of Blandon. Emma’s future plans include attending a university in a science related field to continue her education.
Emma has been involved in the following clubs/activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council, Relay for Life, National Honor Society, Rho Kappa National History Honor Society, Model UN member and officer, Class Secretary, Interact Club member and vice president, Soccer and Basketball.
Also, Emma has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved as a camp counselor, Safe Trick or Treat Event, Highway Clean-up Program, Hope Rescue Mission, food drives and Mini-THON events.
Emma emphasizes one person she admires is her grandmother, Pauline Wyrick. Emma states that her grandmother showed her the importance of caring and respecting everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from. Also Emma declares that her grandmother showed her how education is the key to success since she was the first person to teach her how to read.