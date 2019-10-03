Andrew Menet
Andrew is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Menet of Blandon. Andrew’s future plans include attending the United States Naval Academy to study nuclear engineering and to serve aboard a U.S. submarine.
Andrew has been involved in the following clubs or activities at Fleetwood Area High School: National Honor Society, Rho Kappa Historical Honor Society, Mock Trial, Student Council, Class Officer, Cross-country, Track and Field, Orchestra, String Ensemble, Chorale, Vocal Ensemble, Choraliers, Men’s Chorus, and the Drama Club.
Also, Andrew supports his community by dedicating his time to volunteer for many activities through National MS Society and teachers in the park.
Andrew really admires his grandfather, Leonard Bentz. Andrew states that he admires his grandfather because of his pragmatism and how it has helped him to effectively communicate and get things done.
Emma Templin
Emma is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Templin of Fleetwood. Emma’s future plans include returning to Berk’s Career and Technology Center (BCTC) to obtain her teacher’s license in cosmetology and to attend barber school.
Emma has been involved in the following clubs or activities at Fleetwood Area High School and BCTC: Student Council, Blood Drive, Interact Club, Class Officers, SMART Program, National Honor Society, Stage Crew, Skills USA, President’s Council and National Technology Honor Society.
Also, Emma has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved in volunteering throughout the community through the Interact Club with the Fleetwood Car Show and SMART Program weekly helping Andrew Maier students.
One person Megan really admires is her Cosmetology Teacher, Nancy Quick. Emma states she admire her teacher because of all the knowledge she has given her and has taught her so many life skills to use in and out of the salon environment. Emma thinks that Ms. Quick has pushed her to be the best version of herself.