Fleetwood Borough Council on March 9 hired its first full-time female police officers.
Angela Arndt, hired in 2018, was promoted from her part-time post, and Maria Ruiz, who graduated from Reading’s police academy in December, was sworn in by Mayor Tammy Gore.
Sgt. Dale Ulshafer presented Ruiz with her badge after she was sworn in. Ulshafer noted that both Arndt and Ruiz had the highest scores on the police civil service exam. He also spoke highly of Ruiz’s bilingual abilities.
Ulshafer added that the new hires are needed due to expanded patrols in Topton Borough and Ruscombmanor Township.
The council also adopted a new permit parking rate structure for the Tannery parking lot. There are 25 reserved spaces for bank employees, per the existing lease agreement. Other businesses may purchase parking spaces for their employees and customers. Residents may also purchase a parking permit.
A two-hour parking limit will be effective for 24 hours to prevent overnight parking. The current policy permits two-hour parking between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Parking permits are offered at an introductory price of $12.50 per month for the first three years to encourage businesses and residents to reserve spaces. After three years, the price for a parking permit will be $25 per month.
There are 139 permit parking spaces available.
In other business, council approved new hourly rates for part-time employees. The rates range from a low of $11 per hour for seasonal employees to a high of $17.50 for licensed CDL drivers.