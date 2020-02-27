Logan Scott
Logan is the son of Thomas and Wendy Scott of Fleetwood. Logan’s future plans include attending Penn State University and earning a degree in Meteorology and Atmospheric Sciences. Logan has been involved in the following clubs/activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Orchestra, National Honor Society, Rho Kappa Honor Society and treasurer of Rho Kappa.
Also, Logan has dedicated himself to the community by being actively involved in volunteering at Huff’s Union Church as a Youth Council Representative and teacher assistant at Richmond Elementary School to a 2nd grade class.
Logan really admires Reed Timmer, a well-known storm chaser. Logan states that Reed risks his life to collect scientific data and increase warning times to allow the public more time to get to safety.
Allison Brattley
Allison is the daughter of David and Cheryl Brattley of Fleetwood. Allison’s future plans include studying physics on a pre-medicine track to obtain MD/PhD in neurophysics and play volleyball while attending Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Allison has been involved in the following clubs/activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Volleyball (team captain, All-District 2017, All-County 2018/19, All-State 2019), swimming, Science Olympiad, Mock Trial (County Champions), Interact Club, Orchestra, County Orchestra, Band, Marching Band (Section Leader), Chorus, District Chorus, County Chorus, Regional and Chorus Qualifier.
Also, Allison has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved in volunteering at Zoe’s House (foster dog & organize events), Grey Muzzle Manor (fostering dogs), Litter Sisters Program, SafeGrad Fundraisers, and SOAR (cat foster home).
One person Allison really admires is her father, David. Allison states that her father has an amazingly calm demeanor under and circumstance and is extremely athletic and intelligent.